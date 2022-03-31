Skip to main content
Watch The Altercation At The End Of The Suns-Warriors Game That Everyone Is Talking About

Watch The Altercation At The End Of The Suns-Warriors Game That Everyone Is Talking About

After the Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns, Draymond Green and Jae Crowder exchanged words.

After the Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns, Draymond Green and Jae Crowder exchanged words.

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns by a score of 107-103 at Chase Center on Wednesday evening.  

However, everyone is talking about what happened directly following the game.  

Draymond Green and Jae Crowder exchanged words, and the clip is going on viral on Twitter (see tweet below from Warriors on NBCS).  

The Warriors fell to 48-29 on the season, which dropped them down to the fourth seed in the Western Conference. 

As for the Suns, they improved upon their NBA-best 62-14 record. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17994131_168388303_lowres
News

Watch The Altercation At The End Of The Suns-Warriors Game That Everyone Is Talking About

By Ben Stinar54 seconds ago
USATSI_17286861_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jordan Poole Said About His Trash Talk With Chris Paul

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_16987776_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Nets

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17992006_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17978138_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Chris Finch Said After The Timberwolves Lost To The Raptors

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17864110_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Austin Rivers Tweeted After Getting Ejected

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17993959_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Suns

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17993863_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriors Lost To The Suns

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_15892003_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Utah Jazz's Injury Report Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago