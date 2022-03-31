Watch The Altercation At The End Of The Suns-Warriors Game That Everyone Is Talking About
After the Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns, Draymond Green and Jae Crowder exchanged words.
The Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns by a score of 107-103 at Chase Center on Wednesday evening.
However, everyone is talking about what happened directly following the game.
Draymond Green and Jae Crowder exchanged words, and the clip is going on viral on Twitter (see tweet below from Warriors on NBCS).
The Warriors fell to 48-29 on the season, which dropped them down to the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Suns, they improved upon their NBA-best 62-14 record.
