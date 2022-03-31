Julius Randle Was Asked If He Demanded A Trade From The Knicks

There was a recent report from a New York City radio station that New York Knicks star Julius Randle was believed to have demanded a trade from the franchise.

However, Randle was asked about the rumor on Wednesday after the Knicks lost to the Hornets, and he emphatically denied the report.

The clip of Randle's answer can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos

"It's just not true at all," Randle said. "If it ain't coming from me, it ain't true."

The Hornets won the game by a score of 125-114.

Currently, the Knicks are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-43 record, and Randle is averaging 20.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

