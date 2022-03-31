Julius Randle Was Asked If He Demanded A Trade From The Knicks
After the New York Knicks lost to the Charlotte Hornets, Julius Randle was asked if he demanded a trade from the Knicks. Randle is in his third season with the Knicks and has also played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers.
There was a recent report from a New York City radio station that New York Knicks star Julius Randle was believed to have demanded a trade from the franchise.
However, Randle was asked about the rumor on Wednesday after the Knicks lost to the Hornets, and he emphatically denied the report.
The clip of Randle's answer can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos
"It's just not true at all," Randle said. "If it ain't coming from me, it ain't true."
The Hornets won the game by a score of 125-114.
Currently, the Knicks are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-43 record, and Randle is averaging 20.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.