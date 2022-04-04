Kristaps Porzingis' Revealing Quote About His Relationship With Luka Doncic
After the Washington Wizards beat the Dallas Mavericks, Kristaps Porzingis spoke about his former teammate Luka Doncic.
On Friday, the Washington Wizards crushed the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 135-103 in D.C.
The game was the first time Kristaps Porzingis was facing off against the Mavs since he was traded in February of this season.
The star forward spent part of three seasons playing with Luka Doncic and the Mavs, and after the game he spoke about his misunderstood relationship with his former co-star.
The clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bally Sports' Brandon Robison.
"There's no issue between us," Porzingis said of his relationship with Doncic off the court. "We were super cool, we will always hang out and I would say that's the biggest misconception."
