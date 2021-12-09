Steve Kerr Compares This Player To Michael Jordan

Steve Kerr is the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, and he's done it all at the NBA level.

He's been a championship player, championship coach, a General Manager and a broadcaster.

It's safe to say he is to be taken seriously when he talks basketball.

Recently, he compared superstar Steph Curry to his former teammate on the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan.

The clip of Kerr speaking can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

"I think Steph in a lot of ways is like Michael Jordan," Kerr said. "There are so many moments that they all sort of bleed into each other and then they don't even stand out, because that's just what you expect, and maybe that's the true sign of greatness."

