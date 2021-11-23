Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Agree Or Disagree? Steve Kerr Made A Very Bold Claim After The Warriors Beat The Raptors
    Publish date:

    Agree Or Disagree? Steve Kerr Made A Very Bold Claim After The Warriors Beat The Raptors

    The Golden State Warriors defeated the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night, and after the game Steve Kerr had high praise for Draymond Green.
    Author:

    The Golden State Warriors defeated the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night, and after the game Steve Kerr had high praise for Draymond Green.

    The Golden State Warriors picked up their 15th win of the season on Sunday night when they crushed the Toronto Raptors 119-104. 

    Their 15-2 record in the first 17 games is the best record in the entire NBA. 

    As for the Raptors, they fell to 8-10 in their first 18 games. 

    After the game, head coach of the Warriors Steven Kerr spoke to the media and made a bold claim. 

    "We're a two-way team," Kerr said postgame. "Everything starts with the defense, that's been established. I think Draymond Green is the best defender in the world. I think he's had just an unbelievable start to the season, he's so motivated, he's so engaged every single night." 

    The entire clip can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

    Green had four points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in the game. 

    More on the Toronto Raptors can be read here. 

    USATSI_17118382_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steve Kerr Made A Bold Claim After The Warriors Beat The Raptors

    33 seconds ago
    USATSI_16959974_168388303_lowres
    News

    Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Magic

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17162729_168388303_lowres
    News

    Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against The Pelicans

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_17119076_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out Steph Curry's Tweet That Is Going Viral

    51 minutes ago
    USATSI_17150939_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Video James Harden Tweeted On Monday Before The Nets Play The Cavs

    54 minutes ago
    USATSI_17119028_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photo Bradley Beal Tweeted Before The Wizards Play The Hornets

    55 minutes ago
    USATSI_16992807_168388303_lowres
    News

    Washington Wizards' Starting Lineup Against The Charlotte Hornets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17150946_168388303_lowres
    News

    Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Against The Cleveland Cavaliers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17158448_168388303_lowres
    News

    Cavs' Starting Lineup Against The Nets

    1 hour ago