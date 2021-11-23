Steve Kerr Made A Bold Claim After The Warriors Beat The Raptors

The Golden State Warriors picked up their 15th win of the season on Sunday night when they crushed the Toronto Raptors 119-104.

Their 15-2 record in the first 17 games is the best record in the entire NBA.

As for the Raptors, they fell to 8-10 in their first 18 games.

After the game, head coach of the Warriors Steven Kerr spoke to the media and made a bold claim.

"We're a two-way team," Kerr said postgame. "Everything starts with the defense, that's been established. I think Draymond Green is the best defender in the world. I think he's had just an unbelievable start to the season, he's so motivated, he's so engaged every single night."

Green had four points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in the game.

