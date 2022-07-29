Air Jordan Is Reportedly Signing A New NBA Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Air Jordan is adding Orlando Magic's 2022 first overall pick Paolo Banchero.

Charania: "Orlando Magic No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero is finalizing an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium"

The iconic brand is by Nike and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

There are many NBA players that are part of the brand such as Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Lakers) and Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks).

Banchero played one season at Duke, and averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season.

"We feel he's incredibly versatile at 6'10", 250, skill, IQ, multi-positional aspects at both ends of the floor, " Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said last month about Banchero via Khobi Price of The Orlando Sentinel.

The Magic are one of the younger teams in the NBA, and while they have not had a very good last few seasons, they are loaded with young talent.

Banchero joins a core that features; Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Vagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and other young players.

Fultz was the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, so the Magic now have two recent top picks.

There is no question that they could at the very least compete for a top-ten seed in the Eastern Conference, and try to make the play-in tournament next season.

They last made the NBA Playoffs in 2019 when they had Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic.