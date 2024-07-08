A'ja Wilson Becomes Las Vegas Aces' All-Time Leading Scorer
A'ja Wilson has etched her name in the Las Vegas Aces record books. The two-time WNBA MVP made franchise history over the weekend, surpassing Sophia Young-Malcolm to become the team's all-time leading scorer.
Wilson ended Sunday's game against the Dallas Wings with 28 points and 10 rebounds in a 104-85 victory, becoming the Aces' all-time leading scorer. After Sunday's performance, the two-time league champion has 4,301 career points to her name. Young-Malcolm ended her time in Las Vegas with 4,300 points.
"She's the greatest player to ever put on the uniform. Period, as she would say," Aces coach Becky Hammon said with a laugh. "Her dominance — you could probably make an argument for both ends of the floor — the greatest player to ever put on a Stars or Aces uniform.
"It's not just what she's doing for our franchise, it's how she moves the needle across the world. She's a special person, special player. Enjoy it, because she's a rarity. Players like her, people like her don't come around."
"That means a lot, it really does," Wilson said of Hammon's comments. "But I have to always give it to the ones who laid the foundation down before me. The ones that grinded it out, the ones that had to do extra just to get seen a little bit. Now, we're playing on national television and (we have) charter flights and everything else. It's a huge deal for me and it's something I don't take for granted, but I'm never going to lose sight of the women that literally had to teeth and claw and crawl their way up just to get a foot in the door."
After Wilson took over the top spot in Las Vegas' scoring department, she received a standing ovation from the home crowd.
Wilson was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft and has spent her entire career in Las Vegas. In addition to her two WNBA championships and a pair of league MVP awards, she's also a six-time All-Star and a three-time first-team All-WNBA selection.
Wilson could be on her way to a third league MVP award this season. She currently leads the WNBA scoring (27.0 points per game) and blocked shots (2.7 blocks per game) and ranks second in rebounding (10.9 rebounds per game).
"It doesn't stop here. I don't want the next generation to come in and it's dying down," Wilson said of the league's popularity. "This is a culture that we've built here."