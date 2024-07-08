A'ja Wilson Becomes Las Vegas Aces' All-Time Leading Scorer

Standing ovation for A’ja Wilson, the Aces’ new all-time leading scorer.



She had 28 points tonight, overtaking Sophia Young-Malcolm’s previous franchise record of 4,300 points.



Young-Malcom was in attendance for the alumni celebration. They hugged on the court postgame. https://t.co/cC0bem0V8f pic.twitter.com/VdJ8ABMUVb