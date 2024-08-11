A'ja Wilson Named MVP of 2024 Paris Olympics After Leading USA to Gold Medal
Who else would it be? Sunday, after leading the United States women's basketball team to a 67-66 win over France in the gold medal game, A'ja Wilson was named the MVP of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Wilson willed Team USA to a gold medal on Sunday, scoring 21 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and blocking four shots, edging out France. She has now added a second gold medal to her laundry list of accomplishments in professional basketball.
In six Olympic basketball games in Paris, Wilson averaged18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. The United States finished with a perfect 6-0 record and won an eighth straight gold medal.
After the game, Wilson was honored as the MVP in women's basketball. There really wasn't another candidate.
South Carolina women's basketball coach and former Olympian Dawn Staley might've had the best quote about Wilson after Sunday's win over France.
"At the end of the day, we had A'ja Wilson and they didn't," she said.
“It’s amazing,” Wilson said after the gold medal win. “It truly is a dynasty that we have built here at USAB and it has been incredible. And I am so proud of the resilience that my team showed. We could have fumbled it many times, but we pulled through. To say I am a two-time gold medalist, I am so blessed.”
Wilson added to her impressive 2024 season with her performance in Paris. In WNBA play, she's averaging 27.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the Las Vegas Aces.
She might add a third league MVP award to her collection at the end of the season.