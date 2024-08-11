WATCH: A'ja Wilson's Hilarious NSFW Description of Kahleah Copper in Gold Medal Game
Cameras be damned, A'ja Wilson is going to say whatever she wants, even if she's on live television. The WNBA star and leader of the United States women's basketball team during the 2024 Paris Olympics produced a viral moment when describing teammate Kahleah Copper following Sunday's gold medal game.
Team USA fought off a feisty France team for a 67-66 victory in the championship game, winning an eighth straight gold medal. Wilson was fantastic, scoring 21 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.
Copper finished the game with 12 points, 5 rebounds and two assists. She also had a critical bucket late in the game, helping the United States edge out France.
After the game, Wilson met with a reporter and was asked to describe Copper in one word. The two-time WNBA MVP actually used two words describe her United States teammate, but it was a classic response.
Below is Wilson's response:
Tell us how you really feel, A'ja. That's one of the best responses you'll ever see on live television.
The United States cruised through most of the 2024 Paris Olympics, posting a perfect 6-0 record. Prior to Sunday's gold medal game against France, Team USA owned an average margin of victory of 18.6 points per game. It had won all five games by double digits.
But France was playing in front of a home crowd and hoped to pull off a massive upset. Wilson, Copper and the rest of Team USA had other plans.
In 12 Olympics, the United States women's basketball team has won 10 gold medals. Both Wilson and Copper were a big part of the success in 2024.