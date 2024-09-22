A'ja Wilson Wins 3rd WNBA MVP Award of Career
A'ja Wilson has added another MVP award to her collection. On Sunday, the WNBA announced that the Las Vegas Aces superstar claimed the league's Most Valuable Player honor, the third of her career.
Wilson produced one of the most dominant seasons in WNBA history in 2024. She became the first player ever to eclipse 1,000 points in a single season, finishing the year with 1,021 points. She also set a single-season rebounding record, racking up 451 boards.
For the first time in her career, Wilson averaged a double-double for the season, posting 26.9 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. Both were career highs for the seven-year WNBA veteran.
Wilson also averaged 2.6 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.
“I cannot thank you all enough. I hope you guys understand how much you mean to me," Wilson said to her teammates after winning the award. "I hope you guys know that this trophy is nothing without y’all. We’ve been through the ringer – and we're going to continue to go through the ringer – but one thing y’all don’t ever have to worry about is A’ja going anywhere.”
Wilson was also named the WNBA MVP in 2020 and 2022. She's also a six-time league All-Star and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year.
Las Vegas finished the 2024 campaign with a 27-13, earning the No. 4 seed in the WNBA playoffs. The Aces are pursuing a third straight league championship after winning titles in 2022 and 2023.
Wilson and the Aces begin the playoffs on Sunday, Sept. 22 against the Seattle Storm.