Al Horford's Status For Game 2

Al Horford is listed as doubtful for Game 2 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics will be back in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

For the game, they could remain without five-time NBA All-Star Al Horford, who is doubtful for the contest due to health and safety protocols.

The Celtics lost the first game of the series on Tuesday night by a score of 118-107, and they did not have Horford in that game, which was a huge blow to the team.

While he is on the decline, and not the player he was five years ago, he is still very important to their team.

He played a huge role in their series win against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round.

This is his second stint with Boston after playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

He has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, and made four of his trips to the All-Star Game while a member of their organization.

Related stories on NBA basketball