Al Horford Stat Projections Signal What Warriors Could Expect
For the first time since 2020-2021, Al Horford is going to suit up for another team.
The veteran NBA big man just wrapped up his final season with the Boston Celtics. He became a free agent and was linked to the Golden State Warriors in the opening hours of free agency.
The Warriors didn’t pick up Horford right out of the gate. As they were looking to solve the Jonathan Kuminga situation, the Warriors weren’t sure about the space they would have, as they were negotiating several different deals for Kuminga.
Just a couple of days before Kuminga inked his two-year deal, Horford officially agreed to join the Warriors. Now, the contract is signed, and Horford is suiting up for Golden State in training camp.
Al Horford’s 2025-2026 NBA Season Projection
Basketball Reference put together some projections based on per 36 minutes for Horford’s first season with the Warriors.
With shooting, Horford is projected to attempt 9.7 shots per game, draining 44 percent of his shots from the field. As a stretch-five, Horford is predicted to attempt 6.3 threes per game. He could shot 38 percent from deep.
Beyond the scoring projections, Horford is predicted to come down with 7.8 rebounds per game, along with 1.1 blocks per game. As a two-way player, Horford has been among the most consistent centers in the league.
Comparing some of the projected numbers, Horford drained 42 percent of his shots from the field on a per-36 basis. The veteran would attempt 6.8 threes per game, knocking down 36 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. His averages with the Celtics last season were 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.
The biggest change for Horford in Golden State could be the playing time. At 39, it’s unclear if the Warriors are going to make him play more or less than he did with the Celtics last year.
The veteran big man came off the bench for 42 of the 60 games he played. Horford averaged 27.7 minutes on the court.
At this stage, Horford won’t be the focal point of a championship team, but he could be a major contributor for the Warriors, who are hungry for another title after winning it all before the Celtics did in 2024. During Boston’s championship run, Horford appeared in 19 games, averaging 30 minutes of action.
The Boston big man averaged 9.2 points while shooting 48 percent from the field and knocking down 37 percent of his threes. Horford also averaged 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists as the Celtics went on to win the NBA Championship.
Last year’s centers for the Warriors were Kevon Looney (12 games) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (9 games). Golden State adds plenty of experience with the 19-year veteran, who joins the team on a short-term contract.