Al Horford's Sister Sends Out Viral Tweet About Draymond Green During Game 2 Of The NBA Finals
Al Horford's sister sent out a tweet about Draymond Green during Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. The Boston Celtics have a 1-0 lead over the Golden State Warriors.
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and during the game Al Horford's sister sent out a tweet about Draymond Green that is going viral.
Anna Horford's tweet: "If Draymond can’t outplay an opponent, he simply resorts to playing dirty 🤮"
The Celtics have a 1-0 lead in the series after they won Game 1 by a score of 120-108 on Thursday evening.
Horford went off for 26 points on 9/12 shooting in the first game.
Games 3 and 4 will be played in Boston, so the Warriors will have to get a win on Sunday to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole.
This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that Green and the Warriors have been to the Finals.
