Skip to main content

Al Horford's Sister Sends Out Viral Tweet About Draymond Green During Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

Al Horford's sister sent out a tweet about Draymond Green during Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. The Boston Celtics have a 1-0 lead over the Golden State Warriors.

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and during the game Al Horford's sister sent out a tweet about Draymond Green that is going viral. 

Anna Horford's tweet: "If Draymond can’t outplay an opponent, he simply resorts to playing dirty 🤮" 

The Celtics have a 1-0 lead in the series after they won Game 1 by a score of 120-108 on Thursday evening.   

Horford went off for 26 points on 9/12 shooting in the first game.  

Games 3 and 4 will be played in Boston, so the Warriors will have to get a win on Sunday to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole.  

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that Green and the Warriors have been to the Finals. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18467597_168388303_lowres
News

Al Horford's Sister Sends Out Viral Tweet About Draymond Green

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18467636_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Jaylen Brown And Draymond Green Have To Be Separated

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_17805914_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Hits Miraculous Shot After Taking A Bump From Jayson Tatum

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago
USATSI_18467018_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot To End The 1st Quarter Of Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18466603_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Tensions Running High In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18466137_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said As He Walked Into The Arena Before Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18466150_168388303_lowres
Betting

Who's The Public Betting On In Game 2?

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18423699_168388303_lowres
News

Game 2 Starters For Warriors And Celtics

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18423660_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Final Injury Reports For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago