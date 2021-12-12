Alec Burks' Status For Bucks-Knicks Game

The New York Knicks are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon.

Alec Burks has been ruled out for the game due to personal reasons, and the announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.

The Knicks began their season 5-1 in the first six games, but have struggled since, and are now 12-14 on the season and have gone 7-13 in their last 20 games.

They made the postseason last year for the first time since the 2012-13 season when they had Carmelo Anthony.

As for the Bucks, they won the NBA title last season, and are off to an impressive 17-10 start in their first 27 games this season after defeating the Houston Rockets in their last game.

