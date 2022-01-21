Here's What Alex Caruso Tweeted After The Bulls Beat The Cavs

The Chicago Bulls knocked off the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-104 in Illinois on Wednesday evening, and after the game Alex Caruso sent out a tweet.

The post from Caruso can be seen embedded below.

Caruso's tweet said: "Felt great to be back on the floor tonight.. United Center was rocking #BullsWin"

The game was Caruso's first time playing since December 26.

In his first game back he had nine points, three rebounds and two assists.

The Bulls are 28-15 in 43 games, and are currently the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have not been to the postseason since 2017, but this year they have a totally revamped roster with new players such as Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Caruso.

The drought appears as if it will end this season.

Related stories on NBA basketball