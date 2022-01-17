Alex Caruso's Status For Bulls-Grizzlies Game

The Chicago Bulls are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday afternoon, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Alex Caruso has been ruled out, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Caruso has not played since December 20.

Meanwhile, the Bulls come into the game with a 27-14 record in 41 games played, and are the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, the Brooklyn Nets remain just a half-game behind.

Therefore, if the Bulls lose to the Grizzlies, and the Nets beat the Cavs in Cleveland, the Nets will reclaim the top seed in the east.

As for the Grizzlies, they come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 30-15 record in 45 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball