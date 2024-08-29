Aliyah Boston Hits Impressive Career Milestone in Fever's Win Over Sun
It took Aliyah Boston less than two years to score 1,000 points in an Indiana Fever uniform. The former No. 1 pick out of South Carolina accomplished the impressive feat on Wednesday night in an 84-80 victory over the Connecticut Sun.
Boston is enjoying a strong second season in Indianapolis in 2024. She's averaging 13.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest. She's been essential in the Fever's success since the Olympic break, posting a 4-1 record and improving to 15-16 on the year.
Here's the moment Boston scored her 1,000th career point in Wednesday's game. She ended the night with 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
Boston started off her career on the right foot in 2023. She was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year after averaging 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest. Her scoring average has dipped slightly, but she's improved in nearly every other statistical category this year.
Boston has also been a WNBA All-Star selection in each of her first two seasons in the league.
Although the individual accolades are great, Boston is trying to help the Fever push for a playoff spot at the end of the season. Indiana currently sits at No. 7 in the standings, with the top eight teams earning a postseason bid.
If the Fever do make a late-season push and get a spot in the playoffs, it will be the first time the franchise has been in that position since 2016.
With blooming stars like Boston and rookie Caitlin Clark, the future is looking really bright in Indianapolis.