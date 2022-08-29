All-Star Darius Garland Makes An Announcement On Twitter

Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off of a very productive season where they finished as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference at the end of the regular season.

They went 44-38, which is the best record that the franchise has had since LeBron James left in the summer of 2018 for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Garland also averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per contest, and made the All-Star Game at just 22-years-old.

Fresh off his All-Star season, the former Vanderbilt star made an awesome announcement on Twitter recently.

Garland: "Excited to announce Darius Garland Youth Basketball League in Nashville Registration Begins September 19th More Details to Come"

A lot of players host basketball camps in their hometowns or where they played their college basketball during the offseason.

For Garland, it's where he played his high school and college basketball.

In addition, Nashville does not have an NBA team that is anywhere close by, so it will be an awesome experience for kids in the area to come meet one of the best young stars in the entire NBA.

Right now, the Cavs have an exciting roster that not only features Garland, but All-Star Jarrett Allen, NBA Champion Kevin Love and star shooting guard Caris LeVert.

They are one of the teams on the rise right now in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, they lost in the play-in tournament to the Brooklyn Nets (on the road) and the Atlanta Hawks (at home), so they missed the NBA Playoffs.

Next season, they should be a team right in the mix once again.