Alperen Sengun’s Spectacular Game Spoiled by NBA Opening Night Record
The Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder put together a memorable opening night. NBA fans got a glimpse of what Alperen Sengun is bringing to the table this year.
Sengun had an MVP-worthy performance. Unfortunately, it was spoiled in the end. And his streak of coming up short in season openers has continued.
via @Statmuse: Alperen Sengun is 0-5 in season openers.
A winless opener record for Sengun isn’t totally shocking considering the circumstances earlier in his career.
When Sengun entered the NBA, he joined a Rockets team that finished the previous season with just 17 wins. During Sengun’s rookie year, the Rockets achieved a 20-62 record.
In Sengun’s sophomore effort, the Rockets made a slight improvement, going from winning 24 percent of their games to 26 percent. Then two years ago, the Rockets won half of their games, but still hadn’t reached that playoff-caliber status.
Last year, the Rockets finally got there, and a lot of their success could be attributed to Sengun’s jump. Houston finished the 2024-2025 NBA season with a 52-30 record, which placed them second in the tough Western Conference.
Unfortunately, the regular season success did not translate to the playoffs. Houston ended up losing in the first round to the Golden State Warriors.
Last year, Sengun appeared in a career-high 76 games. He averaged 19.1 points per game, while shooting 49 percent from the field. He went through the year putting up a double-double, averaging 10.3 rebounds per game.
via @PolyMarketHoops: Alperen Sengun is the 3rd youngest forward in NBA history to have a 35/10/5 game with 5 threes. Trailing only LeBron & KD.
Sharing the court with Kevin Durant as a teammate for the first time, Sengun was by far the biggest standout for his Rockets. The veteran knocked down five out of his eight three-point attempts, which marked a career high. He totaled 39 points and teased a triple-double with 11 rebounds and seven assists.
The former 16th overall pick has shown plenty of development since landing in the NBA. If Sengun can maintain similar production throughout the year, he’ll certainly enter the NBA’s MVP conversation, which his teammate Kevin Durant knows plenty about, since he’s a former winner himself.
Following Tuesday night’s 125-124 double-overtime loss for the Rockets, Houston now looks ahead to Friday night, as they are set to host the Detroit Pistons for their home-opener at 8 PM ET.
