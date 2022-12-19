Former NBA All-Star Arrested On Sunday In Miami

Former six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA forward Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested in Miami, Florida on Sunday after he allegedly hit one of his teenage daughters in the face.

Former six-time NBA All-Star and 15-year NBA veteran Amar’e Stoudemire is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after he allegedly hit one of his teenage daughters in the face.

According to Miami-Dade County court records, Stoudemire was arrested early Sunday and later released on $1,500 bond with a no-contact order issued.

Per The Miami Herald, Stoudemire struck one of his two teenage daughters during an argument at his Miami home Saturday night. Accusing the girl of being disrespectful, the paper cites that Stoudemire punched her in the jaw, leaving her bleeding.

“I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children,” Stoudemire stated in a statement he posted on social media. “I respect, protect, and love my family, particularly my children. As a father, I ask for your grace as we secure our space and privacy.”

Spending 15 seasons in the NBA, Amar’e Stoudemire played for the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks. He spent a total of eight seasons playing for the Suns, making the All-Star Game five times and he spent a total of five seasons with the Knicks, making the All-Star Game once.

Following the 2015-16 season with the Mavericks, Stoudemire played overseas in Israel before retiring in 2017.

No further statement has been given from Stoudemire or members of his family on this matter.

