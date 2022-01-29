Huge News About Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is joining Turner Sports, and the announcement can be seen from the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of TurnerSportsPR.

Many players after they have retired join media networks, but the uniqueness of the deal is that he is an active player in his career right now.

Green is 31-years-old and is in his tenth NBA season.

He was a second-round pick in 2012, and is a three-time NBA Champion.

He is also a three-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA team, six-time All-Defensive team and was the 2017 Defensive Player of The Year.

The Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference 36-13 record in 49 games.

They are three games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

Related stories on NBA basketball