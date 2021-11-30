Amazing Photo Of Lonzo And LaMelo Ball In The Bulls Win Over The Hornets

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Charlotte Hornets 133-119 on Monday night, and the Bulls advanced to 14-8 on the season, while the Hornets fell to 13-10.

The game featured an intriguing matchup of brothers Lonzo and LaMelo Ball.

During the game, an amazing photo was captured of the two brothers and the snapshot can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bulls.

Lonzo finished with 16 points, one rebound and eight assists, while LaMelo went off for 18 points, seven rebounds and 14 assists.

The Bulls and Hornets both missed the postseason last year, but the way both teams have played to start the season makes it look like they both will have be contenders to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.



