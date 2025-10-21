An Estimation of Shaedon Sharpe's New Contract Structure With Blazers
Shaedon Sharpe was one of two Portland Trail Blazers players to land a notable contract extension on Sunday.
As Sharpe is slated to play out the final season of his rookie-scale deal, he’s already got his new contract lined up, which will keep him on the books in Portland through 2030.
via @ShamsCharania: Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe has agreed to a four-year, $90 million rookie contract extension with the franchise, agent Mike George of Klutch Sports tells ESPN. Sharpe and the Blazers lock in the long-term deal for the ascending scorer and playmaker.
After wrapping up his third season with the Blazers in 2024-2025, Sharpe showed Portland that he has developed into a rising star, leading the rebuilding franchise to view him as a cornerstone piece for years to come.
The Blazers’ front office didn’t even want the 22-year-old standout hitting the free agency market next summer—restricted free agent or not.
What Could Sharpe’s Structure Look Like?
According to Spotrac’s estimates, Sharpe’s deal could begin with a salary slightly over $20 million. The final deal could be nearing the $25 million range.
- 2026-2027 - $20.08 Million
- 2027-2028 - $21.69 Million
- 2028-2029 - $23.30 Million
- 2029-2030 - $24.91 Million
Sharpe’s NBA career started with the standard rookie-scale contract, which will end with him earning $27.3 million over four seasons. This year, Sharpe is set to play out the final team option on his deal, which is worth $8.3 million.
Looking around the league, Sharpe’s contract can be compared to a handful of players. Some standout names like Kyle Kuzma and De’Andre Hunter are each on a four-year deal, worth $90 million. One player within that range, who slightly exceeded Sharpe’s total, is Mikal Bridges ($90.9 million).
Sharpe joined the Blazers as their seventh-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He was the No. 1 player in high school during his recruiting year, but never played a game at Kentucky. The veteran guard clearly turned out fine without that experience.
Across three seasons, the Blazers appeared in 184 games. He started in 92 of those games, seeing the court for 27.7 minutes per game.
Last year, Sharpe produced 18.5 points per game, averaging 45 percent from the field. He shot 31 percent from beyond the arc. The veteran guard came down with 4.5 rebounds per game and dished out 2.8 assists per game.
Looking ahead, Sharpe will likely see his role increase again, as he'll soon be one of the highest-paid.