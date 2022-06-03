Skip Bayless Rips Steph Curry After Game 1

Skip to main content

VIRAL: An F?! This Famous Analyst RIPS Steph Curry After Game 1

FS1's Skip Bayless ripped Steph Curry after the Golden State Warriors lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics on Thursday evening at the Chase Center.

On Thursday night at the Chase Center in California, Steph Curry went off for 34 points but the Golden State Warriors lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics by a score of 120-108. 

For the most part, Curry played an impressive overall game as he shot 50% from the three-point range and 12/25 from the field.  

The two-time league MVP also recorded five rebounds, five assists and three steals. 

However, FS1's Skip Bayless was not impressed, and ripped the superstar guard on Friday morning's Undisputed. 

"That was an epic fail," Bayless said of Curry. 

Bayless gave Curry an F for his performance in the game. 

The disappointing part of Curry's night was the fact that he scored 21 points in the first quarter, and then only scored 13 more points in the final three quarters. 

Game 2 of the series will be on Sunday night back at the Chase Center in San Francisco where the Warriors will look to tie up the series at 1-1.

