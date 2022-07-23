Skip to main content
NBA Finals MVP Is Still A Free Agent

Andre Iguodala is still a free agent on July 22. The 2015 NBA Finals MVP has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat over his career.
July 22 marks the 23rd day of NBA free agency, and Andre Iguodala is still available. 

The 38-year-old helped the Golden State Warriors win their fourth title in the last eight seasons this past year. 

They beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals last month. 

Iguodala played a limited role, and averaged 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. 

He only played in in 31 games, so he missed 51 regular season games. 

As for the NBA Playoffs, he played in seven games. 

Over 18-years, he has had a fantastic career, and there is definitely reason to believe that he could still help the Warriors or another team. 

However, at his age, he could also end up retiring after winning his fourth ring. 

In addition to playing two stints with the Warriors, he has also played for the  Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, and Miami Heat. 

When he joined the Warriors the first time, he was just 30-years-old, so he was still a very good player. 

In 2015, he won the NBA Finals MVP Award when the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the NBA Championship, which began their legendary run over the last eight years. 

They went on to make the Finals four more times in a row, and won two more titles in that span. 

In 2020 and 2021 Iguodala was on the Heat, and he made the NBA Finals with them in 2020. 

In those two seasons, the Warriors missed the playoffs. 

Iguodala rejoined the team last summer. 

