Andrew Wiggins' Amazing Quote About Steph Curry

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 124-107 at home in San Francisco.

Andrew Wiggins was the star of the night with 31 points 12/18 shooting from the field.

After the game, he was asked about playing with Steph Curry, and he gave a great quote.

"He's magical on the court, and just playing a long side him makes everything easier," Wiggins said postgame. "He attracts a lot of attention, so guys have to be ready to shoot, ready to make plays because obviously a lot of the attention is going to be on him because of who he is."

Curry finished his night with 22 points, six rebounds and nine assists and he has been unbelievable to start the 2022-23 season.

The two-time MVP is averaging 31.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists on 52.4% shooting from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range.

With the win, the Warriors improved to 9-10 in the first 19 games of their volatile season.

At home, they have an 8-1 record in nine games at the Chase Center, while they are an abysmal 1-9 in ten games on the road.

Currently, the Warriors are 6-4 in their last ten games and are the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

The Western Conference has been extremely tight, so they are lucky that even with the slow start, they only remain 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed in the conference.

On Friday night, they will play their next game when they host the Utah Jazz in San Francisco.