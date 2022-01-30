Skip to main content
Watch Andrew Wiggins' Big Dunk In The Nets-Warriors Game

Watch Andrew Wiggins' Big Dunk In The Nets-Warriors Game

Andrew Wiggins had a fantastic dunk during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.

Andrew Wiggins had a fantastic dunk during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.

Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night at Chase Center, and during the game Wiggins had big dunk.  

The clip of the highlight can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team. 

Wiggins was just recently named to his first All-Star game, and he's also a starter in the game. 

The 2014 first overall pick had high expectations coming into the NBA, and is having one of the best seasons of his career. 

Coming into Saturday night, the Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 36-13 record in 49 games. 

They are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west. 

As for the Nets, they are 29-19 and the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17586443_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Andrew Wiggins' Big Dunk In The Nets-Warriors Game

1 minute ago
USATSI_17555158_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyrie Irving's Pregame Outfit Before The Nets Played The Warriors

11 minutes ago
USATSI_17586088_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kyrie Irving's Great Move On Steph Curry

18 minutes ago
USATSI_16044907_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Timberwolves Game

40 minutes ago
USATSI_16186722_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Timberwolves Game

41 minutes ago
USATSI_15970752_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Status For Spurs-Suns Game

42 minutes ago
USATSI_17119074_168388303_lowres
News

Here's How Andrew Wiggins Found Out He Was Starting In The All-Star Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17449695_168388303_lowres
News

Huge News About Draymond Green

1 hour ago
USATSI_17581336_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Knicks

1 hour ago