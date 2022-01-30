Watch Andrew Wiggins' Big Dunk In The Nets-Warriors Game
Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night at Chase Center, and during the game Wiggins had big dunk.
The clip of the highlight can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.
Wiggins was just recently named to his first All-Star game, and he's also a starter in the game.
The 2014 first overall pick had high expectations coming into the NBA, and is having one of the best seasons of his career.
Coming into Saturday night, the Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 36-13 record in 49 games.
They are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.
As for the Nets, they are 29-19 and the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
