Andrew Wiggins' Status For Wizards-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Washington Wizards on Monday night in California, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.

All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable due to an illness, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors come into the game in the middle of a three-game winning streak, and are coming off of a big win on Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks at home in San Francisco.

They are 46-22 in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

The Related stories on NBA basketball