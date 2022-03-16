Andrew Wiggins' Status For Celtics-Warriors Game
Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics in San Francisco on Wednesday night, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.
All-Star Andrew Wiggins has been listed as questionable due to an illness, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Warriors come into the game on a roll as they are on a four-game winning streak, and are 47-22 in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are 5-5 in their last ten games overall, and currently the third seed in the Western Conference.
Wiggins made the first All-Star Game of his career last month.
