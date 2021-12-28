Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    Andrew Wiggins Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game
    Publish date:

    Andrew Wiggins Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

    Andrew Wiggins is not listed on the injury report for the Golden State Warriors against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.
    Author:

    Andrew Wiggins is not listed on the injury report for the Golden State Warriors against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

    The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco on Tuesday evening, and for the game Andrew Wiggins is not listed on the injury report (see tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA).  

    Wiggins had been in health and safety protocols, and missed the last four games. 

    The Warriors come into the game against the Nuggets after defeating the Phoenix Suns on Christmas, and the win gave them the best record in the entire NBA. 

    At 27-6 in 33 games this season, they are the top seed in the Western Conference, and after missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons they once again look like a contender. 

    They had previously made the NBA Finals five seasons in a row and won three championships before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17122163_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Antonio Brown

    21 seconds ago
    USATSI_17359585_168388303_lowres
    News

    Andrew Wiggins Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

    44 seconds ago
    USATSI_15502095_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What James Harden Said About Kyrie Irving

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_17237984_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big News About The Status of Deandre Ayton Before The Suns Play The Grizzlies

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_15584265_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Brooklyn Nets Injury Report For Monday Night

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17191022_168388303_lowres
    News

    Patrick Beverley And Josh Okogie's Official Status For Celtics-Timberwolves Game

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17231497_168388303_lowres
    News

    Bulls Starting Lineup

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17284180_168388303_lowres
    News

    Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Celtics

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17122163_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant's Status For Nets-Clippers Game

    17 hours ago