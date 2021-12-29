Skip to main content
    Andrew Wiggins Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game
    Andrew Wiggins is not listed on the injury report for the Golden State Warriors against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, and is in the starting lineup.
    The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco on Tuesday evening, and for the game Andrew Wiggins is not listed on the injury report (see tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA).  

    Wiggins had been in health and safety protocols, and missed the last four games. 

    The Warriors come into the game against the Nuggets after defeating the Phoenix Suns on Christmas, and the win gave them the best record in the entire NBA.   

    At 27-6 in 33 games this season, they are the top seed in the Western Conference, and after missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons they once again look like a contender. 

    They had previously made the NBA Finals five seasons in a row and won three championships before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons. 

