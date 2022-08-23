Andrew Wiggins Makes An Awesome Post To Instagram

Andrew Wiggins has been famous for his basketball skills long before he came into the NBA in 2014.

The 27-year-old is from Toronto, Canada, but he played his high school basketball in West Virginia.

Since he had so much hype, and he is from Canada, he was given the nickname "Maple Jordan" early on in his basketball career.

On Monday, Wiggins made a post to Instagram with an awesome photo in front of the city where he was born (Toronto).

Wiggins captioned his post: "From the outside looking in, it’s hard to understand… From the inside looking out, it’s hard to explain."

There is a lot to enjoy this offseason for Wiggins, because he is coming off his best season in the NBA.

He made his first-ever All-Star Game, and was named a starter.

During the NBA Playoffs, he helped the Warriors win the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics in six games.

For the Warriors, it was their fourth title in eight years, but for Wiggins it was only his first.

Prior to the Warriors, he had spent part of six seasons playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves (the team that took him first overall in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Kansas).

He's always been a good scorer (19.3 points per game for his career), but he had still been labeled as a bust due to how much hype he had coming into the league.

This past season changed a lot of those narratives.