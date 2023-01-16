Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards Monday.

On Monday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards (on the road) 127-118.

Steph Curry led the way with a dominant 41 points and seven rebounds.

Former first-overall pick Andrew Wiggins only had 14 points, but he reached an impressive career milestone during the game.

Wiggins scored his 12,000th career point, making him the 271st player in the league's history to reach that many points.

Warriors: "12,000 career points & many more to come"

The former Kansas star has averages of 17.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in 27 games.

He is also shooting an impressive 48.2% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range.

After spending the first five and a half seasons of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wiggins was traded to the Warriors during the 2019-20 season.

They missed the postseason in each of his first two seasons with the team, but last year the Warriors won the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics in six games.

Wiggins made his first NBA All-Star Game (he was a starter) and was a significant factor in the Warriors winning the title.

At just 27 years old, it's possible that Wiggins could still get better over the next few seasons.

Over the offseason, he signed an extension with the Warriors, so he is under contract for at least another three seasons with the franchise.

The Warriors will play their next game on Thursday night against the Celtics (on the road in Boston, Massachusetts).