Angel Reese Becomes First 2024 Rookie to Receive WNBA Player of the Week Honors
Angel Reese's impressive list of accomplishments grew this week. The Chicago Sky forward was named the WNBA Player of the Week on Tuesday, becoming the first member of the 2024 WNBA Draft class to receive the honor this season.
Reese received the honor after breaking the league's consecutive double-double streak, recording 13 straight double-doubles. She also averaged 16.8 points, 14.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game through Week 7.
Chicago played three games that week, posting a 2-1 record. The Sky defeated the Atlanta Dream 85-77 on Tuesday and the Seattle Storm 88-84 on Friday. The Storm then got revenge on Sunday, posting an 84-71 victory over the Sky.
Along with the incredible double-double streak, Reese is also the only rookie currently averaging a double-double, recording 14.1 points and 11.9 rebounds per contest. Her rebounding average is currently the best in the WNBA.
Becoming the first rookie to claim Player of the Week honors in 2024 is a pretty impressive feat considering the talent in this year's rookie class. Reese is competing with Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever), Rickea Jackson (Los Angeles Sparks) and teammate Kamilla Cardoso and others.
Reese was also named the WNBA Rookie of the Month in June, averaging 14.5 points, 13.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for the month. She was also selected as a WNBA All-Star.
Considering the amount of success she's enjoyed so far, it's hard to believe Reese slipped to the No. 7 pick in the WNBA Draft back in April. Chicago has to feel like it got an absolute steal with the selection.