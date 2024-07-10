Angel Reese Becomes First 2024 Rookie to Receive WNBA Player of the Week Honors

Angel Reese is the first rookie this WNBA season to take home player of the week honors 🔥



While on her way to makin' history for the most consectuive double-doubles in a single szn, she averaged 16.8 PPG, 14.0 RPG and 1.2 APG for games played thru Week 7 #WelcomeToTheW pic.twitter.com/yMVQ2Mjqwz