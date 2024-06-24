Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark Have Record-Setting Performances in Sky-Fever Game
Once again, the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky put on quite a show in Sunday's WNBA rivalry matchup. We also witnessed some record-breaking performances by rookie superstars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.
Chicago picked up its first win against Indiana on Sunday, recording a thrilling 88-87 victory at Wintrust Arena. Of the three games played, it was the second decided by just one point. The Fever had won the previous two meetings.
Along with an incredible game, both Clark and Reese had special performances. Clark set a Fever franchise record for assists in a single game. Reese became the first WNBA rookie to record a 25-point, 15-rebound double-double since A'ja Wilson in 2018.
Clark ended Sunday's performance with 17 points, 13 assists and six rebounds. She also knocked down five shots from 3-point range. The 13 assists is the most for an Indiana player in its history.
Reese was dominant in Sunday's win for the Sky, finishing the game with 25 points and 16 rebounds while making eight-of-12 shots from the floor. She joined elite company, becoming the first rookie to accomplish that feat since Wilson.
Reminder, Wilson is a two-time league MVP.
Sunday's performance from Reese also marked the eighth consecutive game in which she recorded a double-double, a WNBA record for a rookie. It's safe to say the Sky got an absolute steal with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
Fellow Chicago rookie Kamilla Cardoso also had a strong outing in Sunday's matchup, finishing the game with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
Clark, Reese and Cardoso are three of the most-discussed rookies in the league right now. We saw a truly special performance from all three on Sunday.
Indiana and Chicago have just one more meeting remaining on the regular season schedule. The two teams will play again on Aug. 30 in the Windy City.