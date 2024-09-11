Fastbreak

Angel Reese Explains Decision to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Angel Reese suffered a wrist injury on Friday that will keep her sidelined the remainder of the season. The WNBA rookie provided an update on the situation.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after defeating the Indiana Fever
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after defeating the Indiana Fever / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Angel Reese has provided an update on her injury situation. In a video posted on social media, the Chicago Sky forward and WNBA rookie explained the severity of the issue and why she chose to get season-ending surgery.

Reese sustained the injury in Chicago's 92-78 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night. She fell to the ground while making a play, landing on her hand and wrist awkwardly.

"I hurt my wrist, I am out for the season. I fell on my hand and there is a small crack in my bone," Reese explained in the video. "Basically, the doctors told me that I could either get surgery or not get surgery.

"The risk of not having surgery — I could literally have arthritis at 22 years old. That wasn't an option. The bone could crack, could shatter. Right now, it's like a hairline (fracture). ... This is a very hard place to heal, because the blood-flow is little to none. I'm getting surgery."

Reese didn't want to risk further injury by not getting surgery — a smart decision by the rookie. She ended her season by recording her 26th double-double, scoring 24 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the Sky's win over the Sparks.

It was a stellar rookie campaign for Reese, who averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. She set the WNBA single-season rebounding record, broke the league's longest streak for consecutive double-doubles (15) and was the WNBA Rookie of the Month in June.

Although it was a disappointing end to an outstanding year, Reese has a bright future in the league. She's just getting started in Chicago.

