Angel Reese Explains Decision to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
Angel Reese has provided an update on her injury situation. In a video posted on social media, the Chicago Sky forward and WNBA rookie explained the severity of the issue and why she chose to get season-ending surgery.
Reese sustained the injury in Chicago's 92-78 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night. She fell to the ground while making a play, landing on her hand and wrist awkwardly.
"I hurt my wrist, I am out for the season. I fell on my hand and there is a small crack in my bone," Reese explained in the video. "Basically, the doctors told me that I could either get surgery or not get surgery.
"The risk of not having surgery — I could literally have arthritis at 22 years old. That wasn't an option. The bone could crack, could shatter. Right now, it's like a hairline (fracture). ... This is a very hard place to heal, because the blood-flow is little to none. I'm getting surgery."
Reese didn't want to risk further injury by not getting surgery — a smart decision by the rookie. She ended her season by recording her 26th double-double, scoring 24 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the Sky's win over the Sparks.
It was a stellar rookie campaign for Reese, who averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. She set the WNBA single-season rebounding record, broke the league's longest streak for consecutive double-doubles (15) and was the WNBA Rookie of the Month in June.
Although it was a disappointing end to an outstanding year, Reese has a bright future in the league. She's just getting started in Chicago.