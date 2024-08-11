Angel Reese Makes Recruiting Pitch for Gabby Williams to Rejoin Chicago Sky
Angel Reese is trying to recruit more talent to the Chicago Sky. After watching Gabby Williams' performance for the French Women's Basketball National Team in the gold medal game against the United States on Sunday, Reese sent out a message asking Williams about a return to the Windy City.
Williams was a pest to Team USA on Sunday, scoring 19 points, grabbing seven rebounds and making three-of-six shots from 3-point range — including some clutch baskets down the stretch. Her efforts weren't enough, however, as the United States defeated France 67-66 to claim an eighth straight gold medal.
Williams was also named the Best Defensive Player of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Following Sunday's gold medal game, Reese sent out a message on X regarding Williams' performance. Clearly, she'd love to welcome the defensive stopper back to Chicago.
"OK now that the game is over, would you like to be (a part) of the Chicago Sky again?" Reese wrote, tagging Williams in the social media post. "Thought it wouldn't hurt to try."
Williams played for the Sky from 2018-20. She was the No. 4 overall selection in the 2018 WNBA Draft out of UConn. She also spent two seasons with the Seattle Storm (2022-23) and was named a second-team All-Defensive Team player.
Williams did not play in 2021 to train for the Tokyo Olympics. She has also missed out on the first half of the 2024 WNBA season to train with France for the Paris Olympics.
Reese is enjoying a stellar rookie season in Chicago, averaging 13.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. She was also named the WNBA Rookie of the Month in June and broke the league record for consecutive double-doubles, hitting that mark in 15 straight games.
But Reese made the move from player to recruiter on Sunday after the gold medal game. Will her question be answered by Williams in the near future?