Angel Reese Makes WNBA History with 7th Straight Double-Double
It only took Angel Reese 14 games to make WNBA history. On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Sky rookie recorded her seventh straight double-double, the most by any rookie in league history.
Reese scored 16 points and collected an impressive 18 rebounds in Chicago's 83-72 victory over the Dallas Wings on Thursday. The Sky improved to 5-9 on the season with the win.
"Man, I'm just happy we finally won," Reese said, after learning about her record-setting performance. "It's super exciting for myself. I try to give myself some grace and tell myself I'm doing a good job, but I have so much more to grow. I'm just excited to be in this league and excited to win some more."
With Thursday's performance, Reese passed Tina Charles and Cindy Brown for most consecutive double-doubles by a rookie. Reese is also currently the only member of the 2024 WNBA Draft rookie class to be averaging a double-double this season.
Reese is averaging 12.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest. She's also averaging 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Here's a look at Reese's numbers the past seven games:
- June 4 vs. New York Liberty: 13 points, 10 rebounds
- June 6 vs. Washington Mystics: 16 points, 11 rebounds
- June 8 vs. Atlanta Dream: 13 points, 13 rebounds
- June 12 vs. Connecticut Sun: 20 points, 10 rebounds
- June 14 vs. Washington Mystics: 10 points, 14 rebounds
- June 16 vs. Indiana Fever: 11 points, 13 rebounds
- June 20 vs. Dallas Wings: 16 points, 18 rebounds
Without question, Reese has been a force in the post for the Sky through the early portion of the season. She's proven to be effective on both ends on the floor. The combination of Reese and fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso will be a fun one to watch in the Windy City for years to come.
Reese gets a chance to add to her impressive double-double streak on Sunday, when the Sky host the Indiana Fever on Sunday, June 23. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.