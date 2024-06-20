Angel Reese Makes WNBA History with 7th Straight Double-Double

SHE’S SPECIAL 🌟



Angel Reese had a record-breaking performance today for the Chicago Sky:



16 PTS (7-13 FG)

18 REB (career-high)

8 OFF REB

3 AST

2 STL

ONLY rookie to ever record 7 consecutive double-doubles