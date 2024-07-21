Angel Reese Makes WNBA History with Double-Double in All-Star Game
How do you know Angel Reese is the real deal? Not even Team USA could stop the Chicago Sky rookie from getting a double-double in Saturday night's WNBA All-Star Game.
Reese finished Saturday's All-Star Game with 12 points and 11 rebounds, becoming the first rookie to record a double-double in the event, which began in 1999. Not a bad outing for her first-ever All-Star Game appearance.
Reese made five-of-10 shots from the floor in her performance. She also needed just 18 minutes to record the double-double, coming off the bench for Team WNBA.
Thanks to Reese's contributions — as well as a record-setting 34-point performance from Arike Ogunbowale — Team WNBA defeated Team USA 117-109.
Breaking records has been a theme for Reese's rookie season. The Sky forward has already set the WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles, posting 15 straight earlier this year. She shattered the previous record set by Candace Parker, who had 12 straight double-double performances.
Reese was also the WNBA Rookie of the Month in June and was the first rookie from the 2024 WNBA Draft class to receive Player of the Week (Week 7) honors.
Through the first half of the season, Reese is averaging 13.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. She's the only rookie currently averaging a double-double.
Another major highlight from Saturday night's All-Star Game came in the fourth quarter when Reese was on the floor at the same time as Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.
On a drive to the basket, Clark found Reese underneath the hoop for an easy bucket. It marked the first-ever connection between the rookie stars.
Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game marked the first time that Reese and Clark have played on the same team in their careers. It could be a glimpse into the future, with both players destined to become members of the U.S. Women's National Team.
Reese has been dominant for Chicago all season long. it was only fitting to see her enter the Olympic break with a double-double performance in the All-Star Game.