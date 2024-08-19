Angel Reese Makes More WNBA History with Latest Double-Double
Angel Reese continues to make WNBA history with her play on the court. Sunday, the Chicago Sky rookie became the fastest player to record 20 double-doubles in her career.
Reese ended Sunday's game with 19 points and 20 rebounds against the Phoenix Mercury. Chicago was defeated 86-68 to fall to 11-16 on the year.
It took Reese just 27 games to collect 20 career double-doubles. With 13 games remaining in the season, she needs just two more to tie the Sky's single-season record (Slivia Fowles, 2011) and the WNBA rookie record (Tina Charles, 2010).
Chicago has played three games since the end of the WNBA's Olympic break. Reese has posted a double-double in each contest. In an 85-65 loss to the Mercury on Thursday, Aug. 15, the rookie forward had 11 points and 15 boards. In a 90-86 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks, she finished the night with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Reese was asked about her knack for setting records in the WNBA following the Sky's blowout loss to the Mercury in the first game back from the break. But the rookie shut down the reporter pretty quickly.
"I don't want to hear about no record," Reese said following the loss.
Reese has been outstanding in her rookie season with Chicago. Through the first 27 games, she's averaging 13.6 points and a league-leading 12.3 rebounds per contest. She also set the record for most consecutive double-doubles (15) and was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month in June.
Will Reese get another step closer to breaking the Sky's single-season double-double record? Chicago is back on the hardwood on Friday, Aug. 23. traveling to Connecticut to play the Sun.