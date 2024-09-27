Angel Reese Releases Heartfelt Message Following News of Teresa Weatherspoon's Firing
WNBA rookie and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was stunned to hear the news that her coach, Teresa Weatherspoon, was fired on Thursday night. The Chicago Sun-Times reported the news.
After hearing about the situation, Reese took to social media to release a heartfelt message about her coach. Weatherspoon was the leader of the Sky for just one season before her termination.
"I'm heartbroken. I'm literally lost for words knowing what this woman meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life," Reese wrote. "She was the only person that believed in me. The one that trusted me. Many don't even know what it's like to be a Black woman in sports when nobody believes in you.
"You had a tough job. All the crazy circumstances that we went through this year & when your back was against the wall, you always believed. I came to Chicago because of YOU. You were an unsung hero in my life. We built a relationship in a short amount of time that will last forever.
"I'll never question God why he brings people in my life and takes them away from me in the capacity that I need them but I've always believed everyone is in your life for a reason and a season. You were the best reason & season. You didn't deserve this but I can't thank you enough. I love you TSpoon."
Chicago finished the season with a 13-27 record, missing the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2018. It seems like a sudden move on the Sky's part, and one that Reese appears to be disappointed with.
Reese enjoyed a strong rookie season playing under Weatherspoon. The former LSU superstar set league records for consecutive double-doubles (15) and recorded 26 double-doubles on the year, most by rookie in league history.
Reese ended the 2024 campaign as the league's leading rebounder, averaging 13.1 boards per game. She also averaged 13.6 points, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Under Weatherspoon's guidance, Reese was in the discussion to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year for a good portion of the season. In addition to her record-breaking year, the Sky forward was also a WNBA All-Star, was named the Rookie of the Month in June and received Week 7 Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors.
An official announcement regarding Weatherspoon's termination is expected to be released from the Sky organization on Friday.