Angel Reese Releases Statement After Suffering Season-Ending Injury
Angel Reese's remarkable rookie season in the WNBA has ended prematurely. The Chicago Sky forward and No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft suffered a wrist injury that will keep her sidelined for the team's final six games.
Reese suffered a wrist injury in Chicago's 92-78 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night. The former LSU star scored 24 points, collected 12 rebounds and had two assists in 32 minutes of action in her final game of the year.
Following the news of the injury, Reese released multiple statements on social media.
"What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol," Reese wrote on X.
"Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. 'God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.'"
Reese made WNBA history in her first year in the league. She recorded 26 double-doubles in 34 games, the second-most in a single-season by a player in league history. She also posted 15 consecutive double-doubles earlier in the year, setting a new WNBA record.
Reese also ended the year with 446 rebounds, the league's single-season record. She was named the WNBA Player of the Week (Week 7) and WNBA Rookie of the Month in June.
The 6-foot-3 forward ended her season averaging 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
"i love you guys & appreciate all the thoughts and prayers," Reese wrote. "I know you guys would cut your wrist off to give it to me in a heart beat but we not done yet!"
Chicago has six games remaining in the 2024 WNBA season.