Angel Reese's Rookie Season Compares to Shaquille O'Neal in One Category
It's no secret that Angel Reese is having one of the best rookie seasons the WNBA has witnessed. Just how good has it been? The Chicago Sky forward recently joined a category with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal after securing her 16th double-double of the 2024 campaign on Thursday night.
Reese scored 10 points and collected 10 rebounds in the Sky's 91-76 loss to the New York Liberty on Thursday, pushing her double-double streak to 15 consecutive games. It was also her 16th double-double in her first 22 WNBA games.
O'Neal is the only other WNBA or NBA player to record 16 or more double-doubles in his first 22 games as a rookie, per StatMamba. The 7-footer had 19 double-double performances in his first 22 games with the Orlando Magic during the 1992-93 season.
Maybe it's an LSU thing (both Reese and O'Neal played for the Tigers).
Reese owns the WNBA's record for consecutive double-doubles with 15 — and counting. The previous record was held by icon Candace Parker, a seven-time All-Star, three-time WNBA champion and two-time league MVP.
Needless to say, Reese is in pretty good company when it comes to her performance.
Reese was also named the WNBA Player of the Month in June and received Player of the Week honors (Week 7), becoming the first member of this year's rookie class to receive that recognition in the 2024 season.
Currently, Reese is the only rookie averaging a double-double, posting 13.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. She's also averaging 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.
O'Neal was one of the most dominant post players the NBA has ever seen. He was a double-double machine throughout his time in the league.
Could we be seeing the start of a similar level of dominance from Reese in the WNBA?