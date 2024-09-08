Angel Reese's Stats, Records and Accolades From Sensational Rookie Season in WNBA
Angel Reese enjoyed an outstanding rookie season, which ended prematurely with a wrist injury. Here's all the Chicago Sky forward accomplished in 2024.
In this story:
Unfortunate WNBA news surfaced on Saturday night, as Chicago Sky forward and rookie sensation Angel Reese suffered a season-ending wrist injury. She will miss the final six games remaining on the team's schedule.
Reese sustained the injury in Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Sparks. She ended her season by scoring 24 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out two assists in the 92-78 victory.
It was an unfortunate end to Reese's remarkable season. Through 34 games, she found herself in a race for the WNBA Rookie of the Year award, along with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.
With Reese's season over, let's take a look at some of her impressive accomplishments from an outstanding 2024 WNBA campaign.
Angel Reese season totals
- Points: 462
- Rebounds: 446
- Assists: 63
- Blocks: 16
- Steals: 44
Angel Reese season averages
- Points: 13.6 ppg
- Rebounds: 13.1 rpg
- Assists: 1.9 apg
- Blocks: 0.5 bpg
- Steals: 1.3 spg
- Field Goal %: 39.1%
- Free Throw %: 73.6%
Angel Reese records & accomplishments
- Consecutive games with a double-double (15)
- Double-double games by a rookie (26)
- WNBA single-season rebounds (446)
- WNBA single-season offensive rebonds (172)
- WNBA single-season rebounding average (13.1)
- WNBA single-season offensive rebounding average (5.1)
- First player in WNBA history with three consecutive 20-plus rebound games
- Averaged double-double with 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game
Angel Reese accolades
- WNBA Rookie of the Month in June
- WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week in Week 7
- 2024 WNBA All-Star
Published