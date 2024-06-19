Angel Reese Voices Support for Fellow WNBA Rookie Cameron Brink After Injury
Angel Reese didn't hesitate to show her support for Cameron Brink when she saw the Los Angeles Sparks forward carried off the court Tuesday night. The Chicago Sky rookie took to social media to express her concern.
Brink suffered an injury in the Sparks' loss to the Connecticut Sun, falling to the ground in the first four minutes of the first quarter. The rookie had to be carried off the floor and did not return to the contest.
"Prayers for my sweet girl (Cameron Brink)!" Reese wrote on X.
Unfortunately, the Sparks released some bad news on Wednesday. Brink suffered an ACL tear in her left leg. Although Los Angeles did not provide further comment on the matter at this time, it's likely that the rookie's first season in the WNBA has been cut short.
Brink has started in all 15 games of her rookie season with the Sparks. She's proven to be a strong defensive force in the WNBA, averaging 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per contest to go along with 7.5 points per game. She's also averaging 1.1 steals per game.
Brink has been solid in Los Angeles all season, but had one of her top performances in an 81-72 victory over the Dallas Wings on June 7, recording her first double-double in the WNBA. She finished the game with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
The rookie also had her top offensive performance on May 26, scoring a season-high 21 points in an 84-83 loss to the Wings.
Brink was the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and Reese was selected No. 7 overall. Although they're fierce competitors on the floor, there's clearly a lot of respect between the two rookies.