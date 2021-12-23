Another Warriors Player Has Been Added To Health And Safety Protocols
Damion Lee of the Golden State Warriors has entered health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Lee joins Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole who are also in health and safety protocols (see tweet below from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski).
As of Wednesday, the Warriors have the second best record in the entire NBA at 25-6 in their first 31 games of the season.
They are also an unbelievable 15-2 at home in 17 games at Chase Center in San Francisco.
The Phoenix Suns are just a half-game ahead of the Warriors for the top spot in the west, and the best record in the entire NBA.
Previously, the Warriors had missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
