Skip to main content
Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Clippers

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Clippers

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks crushed the Los Angeles Clippers 137-113 on Monday night in California, and after the game Giannis Antetokounmpo shared a football joke (the Super Bowl is in Los Angeles, California). 

Antetokounmpo tweeted the clip of him making the joke, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.    

Antetokounmpo had 28 points, ten rebounds and five assists in the win. 

The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-21 record in the 55 games that they have played so far this season.   

They are 7-3 in their last ten games, and currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak. 

After winning the NBA Title last season against the Phoenix Suns, they are one again a contender to win the championship this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17632312_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets Hilarious Joke After The Bucks Beat The Clippers

1 minute ago
USATSI_15572378_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant And Draymond Green Have Been Replaced In The All-Star Game By These 2 Players

1 hour ago
USATSI_17608491_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Clip Of Julius Randle And Assistant Coach During Knicks Loss On Saturday

1 hour ago
USATSI_17317321_168388303_lowres
Rumors

These Two Teams Have Reportedly Made Trade Offers For Dennis Schröder

1 hour ago
USATSI_17631596_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photo Kevin Love Posted On Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Pacers

1 hour ago
USATSI_17521821_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Injury Status For Celtics-Nets Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_16841994_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Beat The Thunder

1 hour ago
USATSI_17513312_168388303_lowres
Rumors

This Team Is Reportedly Interested In Knicks' Mitchell Robinson

13 hours ago
USATSI_17555158_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Nets Should Trade Kyrie Irving For This Player

13 hours ago