Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Anthony Edwards Became The Youngest Player In NBA History To Do This
    Publish date:

    Anthony Edwards Became The Youngest Player In NBA History To Do This

    Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Wednesday night.

    The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets 124-107 on Wednesday evening. 

    The win improved the Timberwolves to 13-15 on the season, while the Nuggets fell to 14-14. 

    During the game, Anthony Edwards went off for 38 points and shot 10/14 from the three-point range.

    He is now the youngest player in NBA history to make ten three-pointers in a game (see tweet below from Bleacher Report). 

    Edwards is 20-years-old, and was the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of the University of Georgia. 

    As for the Nuggets, they had high expectations for this season after Nikola Jokic won the 2021 NBA MVP Award, and they made the second round of the playoffs last season. 

    However, they have had many players in and out of the lineup due to injuries. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

     

    USATSI_17349100_168388303_lowres
    News

    Anthony Edwards Became The Youngest Player In NBA History To Do This

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15771803_168388303_lowres
    Rumors

    The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For This All-Star

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_17358486_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant's Tweet To Skip Bayless Broke The Internet

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17359331_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Video Steph Curry Tweeted After Breaking The Three-Point Record

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_12874002_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    The Warriors Have Made Another Roster Move With Klay Thompson And James Wiseman

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_17365722_168388303_lowres
    News

    3 Players The New York Knicks Should Trade For

    17 minutes ago
    USATSI_12596124_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Steph Curry

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_8994129_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Signing A Former New York Knicks Star

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17309044_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Warriors Could Easily Win The NBA Title If They Trade For This Player

    12 hours ago