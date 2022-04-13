Anthony Edwards' Shocking Quote After The Timberwolves Beat The Clippers
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening.
On Tuesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 109-104 to advance to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
Anthony Edwards went off for 30 points in the win, and the 20-year-old had a bold quote afterwards.
"They were scared to guard me," Edwards said of the Clippers
The Timberwolves will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.
