Anthony Edwards' Shocking Quote After The Timberwolves Beat The Clippers

On Tuesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 109-104 to advance to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Anthony Edwards went off for 30 points in the win, and the 20-year-old had a bold quote afterwards.

"They were scared to guard me," Edwards said of the Clippers

The Timberwolves will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Related stories on NBA basketball