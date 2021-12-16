Anthony Edwards Became The Youngest Player In NBA History To Do This

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets 124-107 on Wednesday evening.

The win improved the Timberwolves to 13-15 on the season, while the Nuggets fell to 14-14.

During the game, Anthony Edwards went off for 38 points and shot 10/14 from the three-point range.

He is now the youngest player in NBA history to make ten three-pointers in a game (see tweet below from Bleacher Report).

Edwards is 20-years-old, and was the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of the University of Georgia.

As for the Nuggets, they had high expectations for this season after Nikola Jokic won the 2021 NBA MVP Award, and they made the second round of the playoffs last season.

However, they have had many players in and out of the lineup due to injuries.

